Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.54

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.54 and traded as low as $18.50. Canfor shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 3,319 shares trading hands.

CFPZF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.