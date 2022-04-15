Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

