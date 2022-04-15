Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE HIW opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.