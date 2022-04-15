Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

