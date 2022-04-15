Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,610 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.96. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $159.34.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

