Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 85,748 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,748 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

BKE opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

