Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

