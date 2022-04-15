Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cowen by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COWN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $626.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

