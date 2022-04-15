Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atkore by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atkore by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Atkore by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atkore by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

