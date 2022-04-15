Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $238,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

FR opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

