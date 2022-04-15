Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $230,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.62%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

