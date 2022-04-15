Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,147 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.