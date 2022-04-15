Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$69.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$780.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40. Calian Group has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$70.44.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3916192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

