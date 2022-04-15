Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,584. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $807.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Caleres by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Caleres by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Caleres by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

