Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WHD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Cactus stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

