ByteNext Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $635,038.15 and $33,137.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.29 or 0.07549051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.79 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041552 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

