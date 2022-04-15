BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

