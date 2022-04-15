BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 150,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,220. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

