Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,940 ($25.28) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,229.17 ($29.05).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,615.50 ($21.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,761.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,817.49. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.09) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($433.70). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.02) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($105,095.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

