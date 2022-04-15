Brown & Brown, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

Shares of BRO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after acquiring an additional 405,556 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

