Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

CHK opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

