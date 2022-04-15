Brokerages Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target at $13.90

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVHY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

