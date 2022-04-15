Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Price Target at GBX 1,693.40

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,693.40 ($22.07).

SN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.98) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.79) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.76) to GBX 1,680 ($21.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,194.50 ($15.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,668,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.29. The stock has a market cap of £10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

