Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $40.40

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 488,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

