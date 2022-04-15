Brokerages Set Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) PT at $4.50

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

RESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resonant to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RESN remained flat at $$4.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-Things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses WaveX, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

