Brokerages Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) PT at C$9.48

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

TSE REAL traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.29. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.92 and a 1-year high of C$18.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

