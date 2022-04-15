Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) PT at $126.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGF. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NSRGF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982. Nestlé has a one year low of $113.75 and a one year high of $143.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.