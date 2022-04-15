Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $11.25

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of MESO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 49,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,858. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
