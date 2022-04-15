Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $11.25

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of MESO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 49,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,858. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 66.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

