Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $176.20

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

