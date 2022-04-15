Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $47.14

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCDF. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$33.18 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $47.14

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCDF shares. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $$33.18 during trading hours on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.