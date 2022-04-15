Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $47.14

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCDF. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$33.18 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

