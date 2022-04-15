Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target at $34.99

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.49.

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.84. 172,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,029. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.