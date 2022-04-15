Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $48.56

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 559,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.