Brokerages Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $31.30

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CLB stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

