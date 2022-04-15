Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $26.40

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,152,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,512. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

