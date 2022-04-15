Brokerages Expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will report $5.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.86 billion and the highest is $5.89 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year sales of $26.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,943,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

