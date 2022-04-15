Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

