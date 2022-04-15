Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.63). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 198.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $560.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,189 shares of company stock worth $3,905,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

