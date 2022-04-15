Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 630,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,686. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

