Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 137,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,000. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.99%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.