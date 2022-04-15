Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.88 Million

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $81.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 183,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

