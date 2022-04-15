Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

