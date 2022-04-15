Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.