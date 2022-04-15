Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,534,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,618. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

