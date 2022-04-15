Brokerages Anticipate CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).
Shares of CinCor Pharma stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $21.53. 51,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.66.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
