Brokerages Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). Chimerix posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

