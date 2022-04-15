Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

CASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

CASI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

