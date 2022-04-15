Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 896,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,121. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. Camping World has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

