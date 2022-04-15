Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.26. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 1,726,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,791. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 264.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

