Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 350,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $171.25 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

