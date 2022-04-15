Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in View by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in View by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in View by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of View stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

